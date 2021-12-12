Attempted robbery ends with would-be victim fatally shooting 1 of 3 suspects in South LA

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect killed during attempted armed robbery in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An attempted robbery in South Los Angeles quickly went sideways when police say a man shot and killed another man who was trying to rob him at gunpoint.

The incident happened shortly before midnight Friday in the 1300 block of West 35th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say three suspects approached a man, described as being in his 50s, on foot and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

A confrontation ensued, during which one of the suspects dropped a handgun. The would-be victim was able to retrieve it and shot one of the three suspects, who was found dead at the scene.

The other two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, while the man stayed at the scene to cooperate with police.

It's unclear if the victim will face any charges in the killing.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countyattempted robberyman killedarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News