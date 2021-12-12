Attempted robbery ends with would-be victim fatally shooting 1 of 3 suspects in South LA

The incident happened shortly before midnight Friday in the 1300 block of West 35th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say three suspects approached a man, described as being in his 50s, on foot and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.
A confrontation ensued, during which one of the suspects dropped a handgun. The would-be victim was able to retrieve it and shot one of the three suspects, who was found dead at the scene.
The other two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, while the man stayed at the scene to cooperate with police.
It's unclear if the victim will face any charges in the killing.
City News Service contributed to this report.