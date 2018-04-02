EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3183331" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Terry Bryant, 47, is facing a felony charge that he stole Frances McDormand's Oscar.

An attorney for the man accused of stealing an Oscar from Academy Award winner Frances McDormand says he will seek support from her and the Academy to get a plea deal.Terry Bryant pleaded not guilty to a felony grand theft charge during his first court appearance Wednesday morning.ABC7's crew captured Bryant on camera with the statue near the exit at the Governors Ball earlier this month. Bryant also did a Facebook Live with the Oscar.Bryant's attorney says he hopes the case will be dropped since McDormand expressed that she never wanted charges pressed in the first place."I don't believe this is a prison case," said attorney Daniel F. Brookman. "I think the charge is serious, but I don't think the facts of this case warrant the filing of these serious charges, and I'm sure that once all the evidence comes in that the case will be modified somewhat."The decision to prosecute Bryant is up to the District Attorney's Office. But Bryant's defense hopes that McDormand, whose performance as a justice fighter won her the Academy Award, will assist Bryant in his battle to stay out of jail.Bryant is due back in court May 1. He is facing up to three years in jail if convicted.