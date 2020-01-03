2 stabbed, 1 fatally, at Austin retail plaza after coffee shop altercation; Suspect then jumps off roof

AUSTIN, Texas -- Two people were stabbed, one fatally, at an Austin, Texas, retail plaza after a man got into an altercation at a nearby coffee shop, was detained by customers, and escaped.

Austin police reported the incident around 7:30 a.m. on South Congress Avenue, an area adjacent to a popular downtown shopping district known for its "I Love You So Much" mural.

Officials said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his 50s sustained life-threatening injuries. Two others were injured and treated at the scene.

Police said the incident started as an altercation at a coffee shop and escalated, leaving one person injured.

Patrons detained the attacker, but he broke away before authorities arrived. Officials said police chased the man on foot.

The man then allegedly stabbed two people at a nearby retail plaza, killing one, police said. The victims were found inside Freebirds World Burrito.

After the stabbing, the alleged attacker managed to get onto a building's rooftop and jump, police said.

Three people were taken to the hospital: the suspect, the stabbing victim and the coffee shop patron.

Stacy Romine said she witnessed the attack while out to get her morning coffee and then saw the attacker leap head-first from the roof of a nearby building.

"There was nothing that provoked it," Romine, 33, told The Associated Press. "This guy was not OK."

Romine said the man was "obviously under the influence of something" when he hit an elderly man at a coffee shop off a retail plaza.

The identities of the suspect and victims were not released.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News