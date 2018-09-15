Authorities continue search for missing Orange County girl

Authorities believe an 11-year-old girl last seen in San Clemente earlier this month is now in Colorado with her mother, who does not have custody of the child.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said investigators believe Kaia Fina is travelling with her biological mother, 42-year-old Sera Fina, near the Denver metropolitan area. Kaia Fina was last seen on Sept. 6.

An endangered child alert was issued in Colorado.

The missing girl's father, Philip Gregory, said her mother has an unstable lifestyle. Gregory said Fina lost custody of their daughter after being arrested in early August, and did not show up for a court hearing that he attended Thursday.

Sera Fina may be travelling with her daughter in a black BMW with a California license plate.

If you have information regarding the case, you are encouraged to contact authorities at 714-628-7085.
