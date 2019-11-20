Authorities seeking public's help in finding 13-year-old boy who went missing in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Altadena.Jeremiah Rayshawn Gibson was last seen Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Altadena public library located on the 2600 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Gibson was last seen wearing a blue jacket and shirt with black pants and shoes. He is five-feet two-inches tall, weighing 106 pounds.Anyone with information on the missing teen is urged to call the Altadena sheriff's station at (626) 798- 1113. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.