Authorities looking for woman kidnapped in Monrovia after domestic violence incident

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are trying to find a woman they believe was kidnapped following a domestic violence incident in Monrovia.Investigators are trying to find Amanda Kathleen Custer, 31, after they say they found indications she had been kidnapped after an assault in the 600 block of Vaquero Road around 8:15 a.m. Monday.The suspect has been identified as Robert Anthony Camou, 27.Detectives believe Custer was kidnapped in a 2017 gray Toyota Prius, California license plate 8AOR167.Custer is described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.Camou is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.