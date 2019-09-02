Authorities still hoping for leads after man went missing in 2013

CASTAIC LAKE, Calif. -- Los Angeles County sheriffs are pleading for the public's help in finding a man who vanished in the summer of 2013.The search continues for Bryce Laspisa's after his car was found in the Castaic Lake area.Laspisa, who was 19 at the time of his disappearance was driving from Placer County to Orange County to see his parents, but he never made it to their house.Divers searched Castaic Lake, but found no sign of his body.If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call sheriff investigators.