Gypsy Rose, most famous lowrider is from East Los Angeles

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This lowrider is most likely the most famous lowrider ever made, and she's from East Los Angeles, the Gypsy Rose.

"What made her famous is probably the opening credits of 'Chico and the Man,'" Jesse Valadez Ii, owner of the Gypsy Rose, said. "All of the sudden you see a lowrider go by and America got a glimpse of what a lowrider is."

Riding low and slow, the Gypsy Rose has travelled the world, won countless awards and in 2017 it became the first lowrider inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Register

"As a lowrider, representing the community, la raza, the people, it was a huge honor," Valadez said.

In the 1960s, Valadez's father created the first Gypsy Rose. Fast forward, now in its third incarnation it's vessled in a 1964 Chevy Impala, dressed in dozens of roses.

"It's abstract, it's unique, lots of roses, lots of veiling, lots of spider webbing, lots of scrolling," Valadez said. "It was an influence from my grandmother because she loved flowers, she loved roses."

The birth place of the gypsy rose was at his grandmother's and is now on exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

"I'm proud to be a second-generation lowrider from the imperials car club," Valadez said. "I'm proud to carry the legacy that my father started many years ago and he passed down the throne to me which is the Gypsy Rose."

The car will be on display at the museum until late September 2019, then it will hit the road to do some traveling.
