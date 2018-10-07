Rods, Rides and Relics Car Show excite car enthusiasts at Redondo Beach

Thousands came to the Redondo Beach Pier to check out some classic cars. It was the 15th annual Rods, Rides and Relics Classic Car Show.The event was put on by the Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, and the Redondo Pier Association. Nearly 100 invitation-only classic cars were there.Awards were given out for people's choice and participant choice. Gift certificates were awarded to both Tony's and Ruby's restaurants.The event was first started as a celebration of Redondo Beach's 110th anniversary of becoming a city. It has since grown into a yearly favorite for car buffs.The bulk of the money raised at the event went to benefit the Redondo Union High School archives.