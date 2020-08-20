Avengers Campus moves closer to completion with arrival of Quinjet at Disney California Adventure

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- Avengers, assemble!Here's a look at the Quinjet aircraft that's part of the new Marvel Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort.Disney Parks, Experience and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro shared photos of the landing on his Instagram account, giving fans a peek at a historic moment in the construction of Avengers Campus, a new Marvel-themed land coming to Disney California Adventure park.Joining D'Amaro in the photos is Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, and several Imagineers.