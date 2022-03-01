Disney's California Adventure dedicates Avengers Campus to Stan Lee

The park unveiled the new plaque Monday honoring Marvel's legendary comic-book writer and publisher. The plaque thanks Lee for inspiring others.
"That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt a real superhero," the plaque says.
READ MORE: An insider's guide to visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
Lee joined Marvel Comics as an assistant in 1939 back when it was named Timely Comics. He eventually became the celebrity face of Marvel, and had a connection with fans that has lasted well after his death in 2018.
Lee was influential in shaping many of the superheroes featured at Avengers campus today including Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther and more.
RELATED: Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure with long lines, excited fans