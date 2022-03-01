marvel

Disney's California Adventure dedicates Avengers Campus to Stan Lee

By ABC7.com staff
Stan Lee honored at Disney's Avengers Campus in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is being dedicated to Stan Lee.

The park unveiled the new plaque Monday honoring Marvel's legendary comic-book writer and publisher. The plaque thanks Lee for inspiring others.

"That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt a real superhero," the plaque says.

Lee joined Marvel Comics as an assistant in 1939 back when it was named Timely Comics. He eventually became the celebrity face of Marvel, and had a connection with fans that has lasted well after his death in 2018.

Lee was influential in shaping many of the superheroes featured at Avengers campus today including Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther and more.

