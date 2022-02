AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A bicyclist is dead and an Azusa police motorcycle officer is in the hospital after a violent crash in Azusa Monday night.The crash was reported around 9 p.m. near Cienega and Sunflower avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log. Additional details about what led up to the crash have not been released.The officer, said to be in stable condition, was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital in a sheriff's deputy patrol car. The person on the bicycle was also rushed to the hospital but did not survive.