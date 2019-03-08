Azusa police investigating dead newborn girl found in dumpster

Azusa police are investigating after a dead baby was found in a dumpster.

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Azusa police are investigating after a dead baby was found in a dumpster.

Police say the female newborn was found inside a trash container in the 600 block of E. 5th Street Thursday afternoon.

The child had no signs of life and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe they know who the woman is who gave birth and they are interviewing family members.

The baby's cause of death has not been determined.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
