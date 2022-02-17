1 officer injured, 1 suspect killed during police-involved shooting in Azusa

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer was shot and injured and a suspect was killed during a police-involved shooting in Azusa.Reports began coming in around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.Police say officers were responding to a call about a stolen vehicle near Jackson Avenue and Gladstone Street - just south of the 210 Freeway - when gunfire erupted.Investigators tell ABC7 the officer was shot and injured, though the extent of his injuries is unknown. The officer fired back, striking one of two suspects. That suspect was killed while the second was ultimately taken into custody.A large police presence is blocking several portions of the area. Drivers and residents are urged to stay clear of the area as officers continue their investigation.