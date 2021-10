NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 18-month-old boy and a woman were hospitalized Sunday morning after being struck in a violent two-car crash in North Hills, authorities said.The child was gravely injured in the collision, which occurred about 7:30 a.m. in the 15500 block of West Nordhoff Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The woman was listed in serious condition.According to the statement, one of the vehicles "'bounced' into a wall which then impacted" the two pedestrian victims.Whether both drivers remained at the scene was not immediately clear.The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.