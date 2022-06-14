baby formula

95,000 tins of baby formula from Australia land at LAX to help fight nationwide shortage

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large shipment of baby formula arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday.

This shipment totaled about 95,000 tins of formula sent by an Australian company to Kroger and Albertsons grocery stores.

It's all part of President Joe Biden's Operation Fly Formula, which has flown hundreds of thousands of pounds of baby formula to the U.S. over the past several weeks.

This comes as the city of Los Angeles imposed a local emergency declaration last week to prevent price gouging of formula.

Under a local emergency declaration, it is illegal for any person or business to sell baby or toddler formula for more than 10% of the price charged prior to the emergency declaration, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

The baby formula shortage was caused in part after Abbott Nutrition halted production at a Michigan factory for months due to contamination concerns.

