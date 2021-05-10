Family & Parenting

Most popular baby names 2020: Olivia and Liam

By Shirin Ali, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Most popular American baby names in 2020

Olivia and Liam were America's most popular names for baby girls and boys in 2020, according to the Social Security Administration's annual list of top baby names, released on Friday.

In 2020, the top three most popular female and male names remained the same for the second year in a row, CNN reported. Olivia, Emma and Ava were the top three most popular names for baby girls, and Liam, Noah and Oliver were the most popular for boys.

Henry joined the top 10 list of boy names at the No. 9 spot for the first time in over a century. According to SSA, the name has been steadily rising in popularity and last appeared on SSA's top ten list in 1910.

SSA also revealed the top five fastest rising names in 2020, a reflection of pop culture on naming trends. Zyair was the No. 1 fastest growing name for boys and Avayah for girls.

The list comes on the heels of the U.S. experiencing a dramatic decline in the national birth rate, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics releasing data that revealed the country's birth rate fell more than 6% in the last quarter of 2020, a significant decrease from the same time period in 2019.

SSA has been releasing the country's most popular names since 1997, with lists that go as far back as 1880. The agency pulls from applications received for Social Security cards in order to put each year's list together.

According to SSA, over the last 100 years Michael has been the most frequently popular male baby name, earning the No. 1 spot 44 times. Over those same years, Mary has been ranked as the No. 1 most popular female name 35 times.

The top 10 most popular girl names in 2020:



1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Ava

4. Charlotte

5. Sophia

6. Amelia

7. Isabella

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Harper

The top 10 most popular boy names in 2020:



1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Elijah

5. William

6. James

7. Benjamin

8. Lucas

9. Henry

10. Alexander
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabybabiessocial securityu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News