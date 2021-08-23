SoCal college students welcomed back to campus with new COVID safety rules

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Students are returning to college campuses across Southern California now after 18 months away during the pandemic.Campuses are welcoming the students back, with a few changes in place. Many have safety precautions such as regular testing for COVID-19 and restrictions on gatherings and parties, to help keep students safe."I am absolutely thrilled," said 18-year-old Jasmine Tan, starting freshman year at Claremont McKenna College. "I am so excited for so many of the different things they offer on campus."Tan's parents arrived early to help unload boxes, furniture and other items into her dorm room.While Jasmine is filled with excitement for what lies ahead, her parents are feeling something else."It is very emotional," said her dad, Kevin Tan. "She is leaving us - our princess is leaving us. So it is a bit of a heart tremor."Added her mother, Sharon: "I could not sleep the last couple of days - worried, excited."To welcome students back the college is celebrating with music, food trucks and campus tours.Diana Graves, the dean of students at Claremont McKenna, said there are precautions in place, including vaccine and mask requirements and limits on big gatherings and parties. Students will also have to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.After moving in freshmen will undergo an orientation before starting class on Monday, Aug. 30.