Education

SoCal college students welcomed back to campus with new COVID safety rules

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal college students welcomed back to campus

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Students are returning to college campuses across Southern California now after 18 months away during the pandemic.

Campuses are welcoming the students back, with a few changes in place. Many have safety precautions such as regular testing for COVID-19 and restrictions on gatherings and parties, to help keep students safe.

"I am absolutely thrilled," said 18-year-old Jasmine Tan, starting freshman year at Claremont McKenna College. "I am so excited for so many of the different things they offer on campus."

Tan's parents arrived early to help unload boxes, furniture and other items into her dorm room.

While Jasmine is filled with excitement for what lies ahead, her parents are feeling something else.

"It is very emotional," said her dad, Kevin Tan. "She is leaving us - our princess is leaving us. So it is a bit of a heart tremor."

Added her mother, Sharon: "I could not sleep the last couple of days - worried, excited."

To welcome students back the college is celebrating with music, food trucks and campus tours.

Diana Graves, the dean of students at Claremont McKenna, said there are precautions in place, including vaccine and mask requirements and limits on big gatherings and parties. Students will also have to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

After moving in freshmen will undergo an orientation before starting class on Monday, Aug. 30.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationclaremontlos angeles countyback to schoolcollegecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at auto body shop in Lynwood
Corona theater shooting: Anthony Barajas honored at funeral service
Little League World Series: Torrance beats Ohio 9-0
High tides wash away beach access road in Malibu
No need to rush for COVID booster shot, experts say
Matt Gaetz elopes to Catalina Island, marries girlfriend
Biden says 11,000 flown from Kabul over weekend
Show More
Long Beach: 1st cruise ship from California in months heads to Mexico
Calling for evacuation of vulnerable Afghans, demonstrators rally LA
New report examines challenges Los Angeles food street vendors face
Woman gives birth aboard US evacuation flight from Afghanistan
Noah Cuatro: Community members gather for celebration of his life
More TOP STORIES News