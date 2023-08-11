If you still need to do back-to-school shopping but you have a budget, don't worry! There are several free events happening across Southern California this weekend.

Back-to-school shopping on a budget? Here are some giveaway events across SoCal

There's a Back-To-School Fair at Harbor Community Health Centers on South Pacific Avenue in San Pedro Saturday. Students can pick up backpacks, supplies, plus enjoy games and other prizes. That runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, A Child's Dream kicks off its annual back-to-school event at the Culver City Teen Center. They'll be giving away backpacks and school items to about 800 children, until supplies run out. You're asking to pre-register online.

The Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is holding its annual backpack giveaway at its location in Compton Saturday. There will also be food, games and other family activities. That starts at 11 a.m.

There's another first-come, first-serve backpack giveaway in Compton. It starts at noon Saturday at the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on Rosecrans Avenue. Register online ahead of time.

