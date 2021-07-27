Shopping for back-to-school supplies expected to be a bigger headache for parents in Fall 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As more students prepare to return to in-person classes in the coming weeks... experts say it's possible some school supplies could be harder to find. And, prices may be higher as well."What parents are challenged with at this point in time is juggling the transition from the at home learning to the in-person learning," said Sandra Guile, Better Business Bureau.With more schools resuming in-person learning this fall, experts expect a surge in demand for supplies. The National Retail Federation says shoppers are expected to spend an average of $850 dollars per family. And parents are bracing for shortages, with items like sneakers, backpacks and gadgets expected to be in tight supply."This is where the scammers are finding the opportunity," said Guile. "How can I make the most money off of this situation where people are at a disadvantage? They can't shop and compare to go to a store or find it on the shelf."That desperation triggering the Better Business Bureau to issue a warning about online shopping scams. The BBB is urging consumers to verify third-party vendors found through ads on social media."If you see those pop-up ads, use some hesitation and caution with those and double check the name of the business to make sure they're legitimate," said Guile.The Better Business Bureau recommends using a credit card when buying online, saying you'll have additional protections to dispute and resolve charges if you don't receive the items you purchased.