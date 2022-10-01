LA Council resolution declares Saturday 'Bad Bunny Day' for reggaeton star

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- City Councilman Kevin de León Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day" in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning reggaeton superstar who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend.

De León's motion -- noting Bad Bunny's cultural impact to the Latino community across the city, and that about half of Los Angeles' population identifies as Latino -- was seconded by all council members.

Bad Bunny, who was born in Puerto Rico, was set to perform at SoFi on Friday and Saturday.

"Bad Bunny's cultural impact will have a tremendous and positive influence on future generations and will redefine Latino culture in Los Angeles and beyond for years to come," De León said.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2021 for the second year in a row. His album "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" was the first Spanish-language album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart in 64 years.

The motion describes Bad Bunny's Latin trap and reggaeton music as "transcending those genres through the incorporation of rock, punk, and soul."