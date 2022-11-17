Bad Bunny makes Grammy history with album of the year nomination

The Puerto Rican megastar recently became the first artist to score an album of the year nomination for a record that's completely in Spanish.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bad Bunny is making Grammy history.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a two-time Grammy Award winner.

He won best latin pop or urban album in 2021 and best música urbana album in 2022.

According to GMA, he's snagged three nominations this year, including album of the year, best pop solo and best música urbana album.

His album "Un Verano Sin Ti," which translates to "A Summer Without You," was a smash hit this year.

Harry Styles, Adele and Beyoncé are some of the other artists nominated for album of the year.