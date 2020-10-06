La Puente Mexican bakery gets big surprise

SoCal Strong

LOS ANGELES -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month and the Socal Honda Dealers and ABC7 have teamed to deliver some Random Acts of Helpfulness. David Rodriguez, the owner of La Flor De Jalisco Mexican Bakery in La Puente, has had some hard times over the past few years. Aside from several life-threatening medical issues, David's bakery was also in desperate need of some upgrades.

The bakery has been in David's family for over three generations, and was recently ordered by the city to fix a broken front window or suffer fines. It also needed several important pieces of equipment replaced in order to be able to make Mexican pan for the community.

With the help of his brother Rudy, The Socal Honda Dealers surprised David and his family at the bakery with some new equipment and the good news of paying for the broken window.

"To happen to you, you don't expect that," Rodriguez told ABC7. "So it was pretty awesome. Greatly, greatly, greatly appreciated."

David's mother, Patricia Rodriguez was brought to tears from the gesture. "I'm very, very, very grateful. I wouldn't know how to repay them for the window," says Patricia.

La Flor De Jalisco Mexican Bakery
1318 N. Hacienda Blvd
La Puente, CA 91744
