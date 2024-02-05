Mudslide debris causes multi-vehicle crash in Baldwin Hills

The road was partially covered with mudslide debris. Low visibility in the area also affected the drivers.

The road was partially covered with mudslide debris. Low visibility in the area also affected the drivers.

The road was partially covered with mudslide debris. Low visibility in the area also affected the drivers.

The road was partially covered with mudslide debris. Low visibility in the area also affected the drivers.

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several vehicles were involved in a muddy crash in Baldwin Hills overnight as a storm unleashed heavy rain on the region.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, approximately six cars collided while driving down a hill on La Brea Avenue.

The road was partially covered with mudslide debris. Low visibility in the area also affected the drivers.

Multiple were hurt and one person may have suffered a broken leg, police said.

The mudslide led to partial street closures in the area.