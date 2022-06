BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and another was left critically injured in an apparent car-to-car shooting at a parking lot near a Target store in Baldwin Hills.It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of La Cienega Boulevard.Police say the two men were found with several gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where one of them later died.It's unclear what prompted the shooting and details surrounding a suspect or suspects were not immediately released.The shooting remains under investigation. Meanwhile, anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.