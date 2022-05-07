3 injured after violent crash involving multiple cars, bus in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Several people were taken to the hospital with various degrees of injuries following a violent vehicle crash involving a city bus in Baldwin Park.It appeared that at least three vehicles were involved in the collision Friday night.One person suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to officials. Two others were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.The impact of the collision at the intersection of Ramona Boulevard and Downing Avenue caused debris from the wreckage to get on the nearby train tracks.A Metrolink train was seen stopped at the tracks, and a city bus had the windshield shattered on the driver's side.The area of Ramona Boulevard and Downing Avenue is closed off for the investigation with dozens of officers on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.The cause of the crash is under investigation.No further details were immediately known.