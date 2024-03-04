CHP investigating reports of shootings on 605 and 57 freeways in Baldwin Park, San Dimas

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating two reported freeway shootings that occurred Sunday night in L.A. County and left one person injured.

The first incident happened on the northbound side of the 605 Freeway, near the 10 Freeway, in the Baldwin Park area shortly after 9 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the victim drove themselves to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The suspect's car is believed to be a Dodge Charger or a Challenger.

Meanwhile, authorities responded to another report of a freeway shooting, about 15 miles away.

This incident happened on the 57 Freeway South, near Via Verde in San Dimas.

No one was hurt, but video from the scene showed a vehicle with a bullet hole.

Authorities said the suspect's car is a grey Ford Taurus.

No further details were given in either of the incidents.