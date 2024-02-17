Baldwin Village man throwing items out window, screaming all day, terrifying neighbors

BALDWIN VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Neighbors of a Baldwin Village apartment complex have grown frustrated after a resident of one unit has been on a loud rampage, shouting obscenities and tossing items out his window all day, creating a piled-up mess and general disturbance in the community.

Video from one neighbor shows debris stacking up on the alley below the third-story apartment as it's tossed out the window - pieces of furniture, clothing, other household items all in shreds.

The man was also seen shattering the glass of his own window.

At another point, he stood in his window yelling obscenities to no one in particular.

Neighbors say the tirade started early Friday morning, shortly after the turn of midnight and continued on and off throughout much of the day. It started with loud music blasting from the unit and then by 3 a.m. objects - candles, bottles of wine, tripods, furniture - went flying out the window.

At one point, neighbors say the man was throwing items out with such force that the debris flew across the alley, breaking their glass and landing in their own unit.

"We're trying to get our kids ready for school and that's when everything started flying through the window," said Antonio Godbolt. "He's just rampaging. Our kids were terrified."

For now, he says, until the man is removed, his kids will be staying with other family members for their safety.

AIR7 HD was over the scene later in the day and it appeared cleaning crews removed the debris from the ground. Multiple windows in the unit were broken.

Neighbors say police were called and officers showed up multiple times, but the man refused to answer the door and the officers did not force entry.

LAPD told Eyewitness News that officers were remaining at the scene as of Friday evening. The LAPD said it is possible the man is suffering from mental illness.