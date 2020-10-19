Fire intentionally set inside ballot box in Baldwin Park, officials say

Firefighters say someone purposely tossed burning newspaper into the official drop box.
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire inside a ballot drop box in Baldwin Park may have compromised dozens of votes.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in front of the city's public library.

Firefighters say someone purposely tossed burning newspaper into the official drop box.

RELATED: What you need to know about ballot drop boxes ahead of 2020 election

Arson investigators have not yet released information about how many ballots were destroyed.

Fire crews say they did their best to save as many ballots as possible.

If you believe your ballot may have been in that box, you can find out how to track your ballot at ABC7.com/vote.

RELATED: California GOP defends illegal ballot boxes, plans to expand program
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baldwin parklos angeles countyvotingfirevote 2020election2020 presidential electionarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodgers advance to World Series after beating Braves in NLCS Game 7
Suspect arrested after shooting, barricade at Paramount Studios
President Trump visits Orange County for fundraiser
Missing Woodland Hills mother found safe in Zion National Park
Police open fire after witnessing shooting near USC, LAPD says
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Armenian community holds rally in OC near Trump's fundraiser
Show More
Long Beach police recover 2 lizards worth more than $75K
Rams fall to 4-2 in the season after loss to 49ers
New video released in Willowbrook deputy-involved shooting
Residents escape, dog rescued from Anaheim apartment fire
Ice Cube responds to backlash over Trump collaboration
More TOP STORIES News