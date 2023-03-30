Former 'Jackass' star Bam Margera arrested in Burbank for public intoxication, police say

Margera was seen arguing with someone, according to police, though further details weren't released.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Bam Margera, who's best known for starring in the MTV reality stunt show "Jackass," was arrested Wednesday afternoon outside a Burbank restaurant for public intoxication, police said.

Police said officers responded to the restaurant on N San Fernando Boulevard just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a "verbal disturbance."

Margera was seen arguing with someone, according to police, though further details weren't released. The reality TV star was taken into custody and booked into jail shortly after on $500 bail.

It's unclear what sparked the argument and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.