Merryman's Pub is this former dry town's first full bar

Bill Merryman and Vito Mannino partnered up to transform the historic Pitman National Bank into an English-inspired pub, complete with a red British telephone booth.

The pair transformed the historic Pitman National Bank to an English-inspired pub, complete with a red British telephone booth.

"My family spent a lot of time here. And I just felt that this was a town that could be developed into something special. And that's what we see here is just the opportunity to grow this and to make it part of Pitman," says Merryman.

Merryman's Pub serves signature sandwiches, burgers and mac and cheese.

Merryman's Pub is open daily beginning at 11:30am.

106 S Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071