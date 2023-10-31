One man was treated for minor injuries and the two suspects fled with about $30,000 in property.

Robbers fire shots in air, take $30k in property at Wells Fargo in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Armed suspects fired shots in the air and managed to get away with about $30,000 in property during a robbery at a Wells Fargo in Northridge on Tuesday, police say.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo in the 8800 block of Corbin Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery. They fired shots in the air. No one was struck by bullets but a man, around 60 years old, was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say the suspects got away with $30,000 in property, but it wasn't immediately clear if that meant cash or personal valuables and jewelry. It also wasn't clear if the robbery happened inside or outside of the bank.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.