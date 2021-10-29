Food & Drink

Chef Barb Batiste's Big Boi and B Sweet restaurants bring Filipino food, culture to West LA

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chef Barb Batiste learned her parents' Filipino recipes growing up and realized as she got older that there wasn't much Filipino food in West Los Angeles.

"Here on the Westside, I don't even really know if people knew what Filipino food was," Batiste said.

She decided to open up her own business serving the types of food that have been passed down in her family. The goal of her restaurants, Big Boi and B Sweet, was to introduce the masses to her culture through Filipino cuisine.

"I'm more proud that it's my mom's recipes that I can share with everyone that comes in," Batiste said.

"I'm so excited to be part of that Filipino food movement, along with all the other great chefs," Batiste said. "I hope we can make a difference and teach people, giving them the knowledge about not just what a wonderful country it is. It has such great, loving people... What I love still the most is just feeding people. I can't wait to feed you!"

