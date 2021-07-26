Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed of cell phone in Oakland

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Former Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed of her cell phone in Oakland Monday afternoon.According to a tweet from the senator, the assault occurred Monday in Jack London Square. The suspect pushed her in the back, took her cell phone and then jumped in a "waiting car," according to Boxer."She is thankful that she was not seriously injured," the tweet read.Police managed to track the phone to San Francisco and officers were searching the area of Bush and Kearny Streets.The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $2, 000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.