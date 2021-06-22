LGBTQ+ bars reopen after a devastating year

Community & Events

Many LGTBQ+ bars struggled during the pandemic, leaving community members worried about losing safe spaces.
SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- With the state reopening and Pride Month in full swing, LGBTQ+ bar owners were excited to welcome back the crowds.

Akbar owners Peter Alexander and Scott Craig said they had their hands full on the first night they reopened.

"Peter and I were washing dishes until one in the morning and bussing tables. And at one point I was giving away beer," said Craig.

Hamburger Mary's in West Hollywood immediately brought back live performances.

"It feels amazing to be back on a stage to see a live crowd just to see smiles on people's faces without the mask on," said Jewels Long Beach, entertainment director of marketing at Hamburger Mary's.

The Eagle LA in Silver Lake is also reopening after being shut down for more than one year.

"We've been waiting so long, and I'm just so thrilled that it's really here," said owner Charlie Matula.

But all three of these bars struggled during the pandemic. Some of them almost didn't make it.

These owners credit the community for saving them during this tough time. GoFundMe pages raised thousands of dollars.

Watch the video above for the full story.
