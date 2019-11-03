BASE jumper's body found in Jurupa Valley rock quarry; death investigated as suspicious

A BASE jumper was found dead in a rock quarry in Jurupa Valley, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A BASE jumper was found dead Sunday morning in a rock quarry in Jurupa Valley, authorities said.

The unidentified man's body was discovered shortly before 7:30 a.m. on private property near Sierra Avenue and 30th Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The agency said the death was being investigated as suspicious, but did not immediately disclose any other details.

The man is believed to have died sometime Saturday evening, a sheriff's spokesperson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jurupa valleyriverside countysuspicious deathriverside county sheriff's departmentdaredevil
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 motorcyclists shot on 110 Freeway in Gardena, CHP says
Brandi Hitt reflects on Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
Walter Mercado, flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer, dies at 88
Trump threatens to cut US funding for California wildfires
Boy dies after possible DUI crash on Halloween that killed father
37th horse dies at Santa Anita park after Breeders' Cup
Suspects flee after shots fired outside San Bernardino Chuck E. Cheese
Show More
Naked man exposed himself to boy in Glendale, police say
North Hollywood fire destroys 3 businesses, knocks out power to area
Maria Fire 30% contained as flames consume 9,412 acres
Maria Fire: SCE re-energized power line shortly before blaze
Off-duty Ontario police detective dies after SUV slams into tree
More TOP STORIES News