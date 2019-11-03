BASE jumper's body found in Jurupa Valley rock quarry; death investigated as suspicious

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A BASE jumper was found dead Sunday morning in a rock quarry in Jurupa Valley, authorities said.The unidentified man's body was discovered shortly before 7:30 a.m. on private property near Sierra Avenue and 30th Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.The agency said the death was being investigated as suspicious, but did not immediately disclose any other details.The man is believed to have died sometime Saturday evening, a sheriff's spokesperson said.