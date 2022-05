ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Jillian Albayati was invited by Los Angeles Angels to throw their ceremonial first pitch Thursday night before the game against Toronto Blue Jays. Predictably, she threw a strike right down the middle.She also got to meet with centerfielder Brandon Marsh and the rest of the Angels team after the game.The Anaheim high school student made history last week as the first girl to pitch in a CIF title game. Albayati gave up one run and eight hits in nine innings, and she also drove in her team's only run.This season she has a record of 11-0 with an earned run average of 1.68, which could match some of the Halos pitchers.