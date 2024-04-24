WATCH LIVE

BB gun shooting prompts lockdown at elementary school in Canyon Country, superintendent says

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 6:10PM
A shooter opened fire with a BB gun in Canyon Country, prompting the lockdown of an elementary school, officials said.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooter opened fire with a BB gun Wednesday morning in Canyon Country, prompting the lockdown of an elementary school, officials said.

No students at Mint Canyon Community School were injured, the superintendent of Sulphur Springs Union School District told ABC7.

Whether the shooting occurred on campus or near the school grounds was not immediately clear.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and firefighter-paramedics responded to the incident. News video from AIR7 HD showed deputies escorting a group of young students into a building.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and a description of a suspect was not available.

Firefighters were later released from the scene, and the school transitioned to a "soft lockdown," officials said.

