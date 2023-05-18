Beach hazard statements in effect in LA, Ventura Counties on Thursday due to dangerous rip currents

A beach hazards statement is in effect through Thursday evening in coastal areas of L.A. and Ventura Counties due to dangerous rip currents and elevated surf.

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A beach hazards statement remains in effect through Thursday evening in coastal areas of L.A. and Ventura Counties due to dangerous rip currents and elevated surf.

Areas impacted include Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County beaches, the Malibu coast and Los Angeles County beaches.

Coastal flooding occurred in Seal Beach on Wednesday due to elevated surf.

Videos and pictures showed ocean water rising onto streets near the coast, impacting homes and businesses there.

The National Weather Service is warning that ocean water could rise during evening high tides, which will peak between 8 and 10 p.m. Thursday.

People are advised to stay out of the water.

Bike paths and walkways in beach areas may be flooded as a result of the surf as well.