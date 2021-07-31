Bacteria at some LA County beaches near Dockweiler continues to exceed state standards

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (CNS) -- Special water sampling has determined several Los Angeles County beaches near Dockweiler State Beach continue to exceed state standards for bacteria in water, the Department of Public Health announced Friday.The department advised the public to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and riversin the affected areas.There was no reason to suspect that the increases in beach water bacteria are due to the July 11 discharge of 17 million gallons of raw sewage into the ocean from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant, according to thedepartment.No untreated sewage is being discharged into the ocean. Bacterial levels in ocean waters often fluctuate from day to day and can be impacted by recent rain events, according to the department.Lifeguards have posted yellow advisory signs.Affected beaches are:-- Venice Beach at the Topsail Street extension-- Dockweiler State Beach at Ballona Creek (near Dockweiler Tower 40); Culver Blvd storm drain; Hyperion Plant outfall; Imperial Highway storm drain (Dockweiler Tower 56); Westchester storm drain; and World Way extension.Other beaches also under advisory include:-- Avalon Beach at Catalina Island (50 feet east of the pier)-- Santa Monica Beach at the Pico-Kenter storm drain-- Topanga Canyon Beach at Topanga Canyon Lagoon.Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline, 800-525-5662. Information is also available on the Department of Public Health's website, PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.