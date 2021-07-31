Health & Fitness

Bacteria at some LA County beaches near Dockweiler continues to exceed state standards

EMBED <>More Videos

Bacteria at some beaches near Dockweiler continues to exceed standards

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (CNS) -- Special water sampling has determined several Los Angeles County beaches near Dockweiler State Beach continue to exceed state standards for bacteria in water, the Department of Public Health announced Friday.

The department advised the public to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers

in the affected areas.

There was no reason to suspect that the increases in beach water bacteria are due to the July 11 discharge of 17 million gallons of raw sewage into the ocean from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant, according to the
department.

No untreated sewage is being discharged into the ocean. Bacterial levels in ocean waters often fluctuate from day to day and can be impacted by recent rain events, according to the department.

Lifeguards have posted yellow advisory signs.

Affected beaches are:

-- Venice Beach at the Topsail Street extension

-- Dockweiler State Beach at Ballona Creek (near Dockweiler Tower 40); Culver Blvd storm drain; Hyperion Plant outfall; Imperial Highway storm drain (Dockweiler Tower 56); Westchester storm drain; and World Way extension.

Other beaches also under advisory include:

-- Avalon Beach at Catalina Island (50 feet east of the pier)

-- Santa Monica Beach at the Pico-Kenter storm drain

-- Topanga Canyon Beach at Topanga Canyon Lagoon.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline, 800-525-5662. Information is also available on the Department of Public Health's website, PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyel segundobeachessurfingswimming
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Corona shooting: Anthony Barajas, 19, dies after days on life support
Bacon may nearly disappear in California as pig rules take effect
Villanueva: 'Grave concerns' over deadly shooting by deputies on video
The Abbey in WeHo requires proof of COVID vaccination or negative test
Family decries controversial arrest of Texas teen
5-month-old baby dies after being ejected from car in Torrance crash
Judge recuses himself from rape case against OC couple
Show More
Venice homeless encampment: Crews continue cleanup as deadline arrives
Disney joins list of companies requiring vaccine for nonunion workers
Highway 38 reopens after mud, debris flow forced closure
CDC COVID map shows areas of high transmission in SoCal
Nonprofit helps veterans in LA navigate services
More TOP STORIES News