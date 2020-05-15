Los Angeles beaches reopen and here are the rules

Beaches are reopening in LA County, but with some restrictions.
So, what does that really mean?
First, if you plan on making a trip to the beach, you must wear a mask. And physical distancing is still required. You also have to make sure you're at least 6 feet apart from others.
Beach goers are allowed to take a dip in the ocean for water activities like swimming and surfing.
To find out the rest of the information on what's allowed, watch the video above.
