Caught on video: Bear makes itself comfortable in backyard of La Canada Flintridge home

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear was caught on video making itself comfortable in the backyard of a La Canada Flintridge home.

The footage was taken on April 1 and shows the bear climbing over a wall and lounging on the patio furniture before sitting by the pool.

The homeowner says the bear comes by often and loves her outdoor furniture.

She added the latest encounter was frustrating because the bear stayed for an hour and even relieved itself, which she had to clean up.