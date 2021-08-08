Bear strolls into Porter Ranch Ralphs, startles shoppers before being tranquilized

PORTER RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear cub strolled into a Ralphs supermarket in Porter Ranch on Saturday, startling shoppers before being tranquilized by animal control officers.Officers initially responded to a report of three bears inside the store located at 19781 Rinaldi Street about 6:45 a.m., a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. The officers arrived to find only one bear at the location.