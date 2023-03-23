Family searching for missing woman who was 35 weeks pregnant when she disappeared last month

A family is desperate to find a missing woman who was 35 weeks pregnant when she disappeared last month.

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A family is desperate to find a missing pregnant woman who mysteriously vanished in Beaumont last month.

The family says 22-year-old Cajairah Jay Friase disappeared after stopping at a Jack in the Box on Beaumont Avenue on Feb. 24 with her parents.

A nearby security camera captured her walking alone on the night she vanished.

Since her disappearance, Friase's family has been calling hospitals and looking everywhere to find her.

Friase is now close to 40 weeks pregnant, and may have already given birth. She was expecting a baby boy.

She is about 5 foot 7, 154 pounds.

If you see her, call the Beaumont Police Department.