Woman gives birth after Beirut explosion rips through hospital room

The blast hit right after she was wheeled into the delivery room, and video captured by her husband shows the moment the room starts to shake.
Despite the debris and the hospital's power knocked out, doctors and nurses continued working. They performed the delivery by flashlight.
Now mom, dad and their baby George are all safe, doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances.
Tuesday's explosion in Lebanon's capital appeared to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate at the city's port, causing widespread destruction. At least 135 people were killed and more than 5,000 injured.
