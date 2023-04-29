Residents of a Bel-Air home were tied up by intruders during a robbery, Los Angeles police said.

Robbers at large after tying up Bel-Air residents during home-invasion

BEL-AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents of a Bel-Air home were tied up by intruders during an overnight robbery, Los Angeles police said.

Three or four male robbers entered the house in the 1300 block of Casiano Driver shortly before 1 a.m., an LAPD spokesperson said. The number of people who were inside the home at the time was unclear.

An unspecified amount of cash was stolen, the spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

The suspects remained at large. Detailed descriptions were not available.