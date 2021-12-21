LAPD investigating break-in at Bel Air mansion; 1 in custody

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police swarmed a mansion in Bel Air Monday night following a report of a break-in that occurred while someone was home.

A suspect was arrested and a manhunt was underway at the property and in the neighborhood for a second person believed to be involved in the break-in, according to LAPD.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured during the burglary. It's also unclear what may have been taken from the home.

Police were seen using flashlights to search for evidence at the residence located in the 900 block of Bel Air Road.

The sprawling estate is more than 38,000-square feet and has 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and an 85-foot infinity pool. Several years ago, the mansion was the most expensive home for sale in the U.S. It was initially listed on the market for $250 million and later sold for $94 million.

