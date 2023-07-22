WATCH LIVE

2 female hikers hospitalized after being rescued in Bell Canyon area

Saturday, July 22, 2023 10:28PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
BELL CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two hikers were hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after being rescued in the Bell Canyon area.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two men and three women were found in a remote area just after 2 p.m.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

The two women had to be hoisted up to safety and were rushed to the hospital in "at least" serious condition, investigators said.

The three other hikers were escorted back down the trail and were evaluated as a precaution, but found to have only mild or no symptoms.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

