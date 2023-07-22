2 female hikers hospitalized after being rescued in Bell Canyon area

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two men and three women were found in a remote area just after 2 p.m.

BELL CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two hikers were hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after being rescued in the Bell Canyon area.

The two women had to be hoisted up to safety and were rushed to the hospital in "at least" serious condition, investigators said.

The three other hikers were escorted back down the trail and were evaluated as a precaution, but found to have only mild or no symptoms.

