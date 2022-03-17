2 shot, 1 fatally, in shooting during robbery attempt at Bell Gardens marijuana business

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed in shooting during robbery attempt at Bell Gardens business

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, during a robbery attempt at a marijuana business in Bell Gardens, authorities said.

Officers responded to the business in the 5800 block of Florence Avenue regarding a shots fired call just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and discovered two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Bell Gardens Police Department.

The two men were described as being in their late teens or early twenties, but their identities have not been released. One of them died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives say a gunfight occurred during what appeared to be an attempted robbery inside the store. Several individuals fled the business and remain outstanding.

Further details were not available but the shooting is being investigated as gang-related.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bell gardenslos angeles countyfatal shootingattempted robberyman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chemical spill at Atwater Village facility prompts hazmat response
California lawmakers to propose $400 gas rebate
Video: Pump not dispensing gas while price ticker keeps charging
Beloved Compton baseball coach shot, players rally in support
El Monte OKs guaranteed income pilot program: $500 a month for 1 year
LA to remove homeless encampment, fence off Little Tokyo plaza
Babysitter, 2-year-old boy fatally struck near school in Riverside
Show More
Brittney Griner update: Russian court extends WNBA star's arrest
Neon art's huge impact on Los Angeles history
Ukrainian infant denied flight to CA over travel documents
What is Title IX?
CA family spends $300 in gas to visit newborn at hospital
More TOP STORIES News