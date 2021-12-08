Bellflower shooting: 1 killed, 2 wounded after gunman opens fire inside smoke shop

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Bellflower smoke shop

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- One man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a smoke shop in Bellflower.

Deputies were called to the 17100 block of Bellflower Boulevard, just north of the 91 Freeway, around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When they arrived, they found a man, only identified as being in his early 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The two women were both shot in the leg and were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Detectives say the suspect, only described as a man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, walked into the Dream Burner smoke shop and shot the victims. A motive for the shooting has not been determined and a search is underway for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellflowerlos angeles countyfatal shootinglos angeles county sheriff's departmenthomicide investigationshooting
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News