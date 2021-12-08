Bellflower shooting: 1 killed, 2 wounded after gunman opens fire inside smoke shop

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- One man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a smoke shop in Bellflower.Deputies were called to the 17100 block of Bellflower Boulevard, just north of the 91 Freeway, around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.When they arrived, they found a man, only identified as being in his early 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The two women were both shot in the leg and were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.Detectives say the suspect, only described as a man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, walked into the Dream Burner smoke shop and shot the victims. A motive for the shooting has not been determined and a search is underway for the gunman.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.